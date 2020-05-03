MARVIN, Lloyd Jr. 65, of Clearwater, passed away at his home April 25, 2020. He was born January 5, 1955, in Sidney, Ohio. Lloyd graduated from Lima Senior High School in 1973 and married Janet Pierce in 1978 just before they moved to Pinellas County, Florida. After establishing his construction career, he founded Southern Finishes in 1995, which he worked tirelessly building into a successful business. Lloyd was an early riser, avid golfer, die-hard Ohio State Buckeye, and known for his impeccable handwriting. He enjoyed traveling, never went anywhere without his pocketknife, always had a joke at the ready, was meticulous and extremely hardworking, and will be remembered by his bright smile and his many wood creations that he generously gifted to friends and family. He will be missed. Lloyd is survived by his father, Lloyd Marvin Sr.; stepmother, Ilo Marvin; wife, Janet Marvin; daughters, Amy Riley and her husband David and Katie Bridges and her husband Leroy; granddaughters, Olivia and Sophia Riley; grandson, Bishop Riley; brother, David Marvin; sister, Sheryl Olliff and her husband Drew; brother, Shane Neal; many nieces and nephews and extended family; business associates and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Carol Pulfer Neal and stepfather, William Neal. Lloyd was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church in Largo. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. Charitable donations honoring Lloyd may be given to the Chi Chi Rodriguez Youth Foundation (ChiChi.org), or charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.serenityfuneralhomelargo.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 3, 2020.