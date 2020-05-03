Lloyd MARVIN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lloyd's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARVIN, Lloyd Jr. 65, of Clearwater, passed away at his home April 25, 2020. He was born January 5, 1955, in Sidney, Ohio. Lloyd graduated from Lima Senior High School in 1973 and married Janet Pierce in 1978 just before they moved to Pinellas County, Florida. After establishing his construction career, he founded Southern Finishes in 1995, which he worked tirelessly building into a successful business. Lloyd was an early riser, avid golfer, die-hard Ohio State Buckeye, and known for his impeccable handwriting. He enjoyed traveling, never went anywhere without his pocketknife, always had a joke at the ready, was meticulous and extremely hardworking, and will be remembered by his bright smile and his many wood creations that he generously gifted to friends and family. He will be missed. Lloyd is survived by his father, Lloyd Marvin Sr.; stepmother, Ilo Marvin; wife, Janet Marvin; daughters, Amy Riley and her husband David and Katie Bridges and her husband Leroy; granddaughters, Olivia and Sophia Riley; grandson, Bishop Riley; brother, David Marvin; sister, Sheryl Olliff and her husband Drew; brother, Shane Neal; many nieces and nephews and extended family; business associates and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Carol Pulfer Neal and stepfather, William Neal. Lloyd was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church in Largo. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. Charitable donations honoring Lloyd may be given to the Chi Chi Rodriguez Youth Foundation (ChiChi.org), or charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.serenityfuneralhomelargo.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Serenity Funeral Home & Serenity Gardens Memorial Park
13401 Indian Rocks Road
Largo, FL 33774
7275622080
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved