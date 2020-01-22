McGUIRE, Lloyd H. 80, of Brandon, Florida entered eternal rest December 20, 2019, peacefully at Sun City Center Hospice. He was born November 18, 1939 in Rochester, NY. He left behind his wife of 33 years, Sandra, who will miss him dearly; two sons, Mark and Kevin; one brother, Ronald; one stepson, Steve Grum; along with their extended families of grandchildren, nephew, and niece. Lloyd was a United States Marine and everyone is invited to his open military service at Bushnell National Cemetery, Friday, January, 24, 2020 at 2 pm. His cremation was handled by: Brandon Funeral & Cremation
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020