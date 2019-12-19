RUTLEDGE, LoAnner of Clearwater, transitioned December 12, 2019. A native and life long resident. Retired Secretary/Bookeeper for the Curtis Elementary School and her church the St. John Missionary Baptist Church. Cherish memories her three sons; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; niece; special friends; other relatives and church family. Funeral services Saturday, December 21st at 11 am with a visitation on Friday 6-8 pm all at St. John MB Church. Smith-Young FH & CS.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 19, 2019