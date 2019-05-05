DREES, Lois Ann



89, passed away peacefully on April 16, 2019. She was the wife of the late Eugene I. Drees. She was born in Paterson, NJ on September 6, 1929, daughter of the late Samuel Hobart and Sarah Irene Hadley. Lois enjoyed crafts of all kinds, but her passion was singing. She was a member of Sweet Adeline International (SAI) and was a charter member of the Pride of Pinellas Chorus. Along with other SAI choruses, she enjoyed singing lead in her many quartets. She was also a member of the Good Samaritan Episcopal Church and sang in the choir. Lois retired from the Pinellas County School System after a 23-year career. Lois is survived by her three children and their spouses, Eugene R. (Shari), Lynn Drees Nickerson (Robert "Nick"), and Scott D. (Debbie); seven grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. A family gathering will be held on May 19, 2019.

