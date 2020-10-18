CALLEN, Lois Corinne Sanchez joined her Savior in glory, October 14, 2020. Her life is a testimony to the salvation and mercy of Jesus Christ. This is expressed in the diligent way she used her 96 years loving and investing in her family and all who knew her. Lois married Harmon Copeland Callen Jr. in 1946. Together they had three children, Harmon "Cal" Copeland Callen III, Leslie Lois Callen Edwards, and Kris Sanchez Callen. Widowed young, she raised her children alone and instilled in them, a deep love for the Lord. She studied to become a teacher and went on to teach outdoor education and wilderness survival skills at Nature's Classroom for 28 years. Upon retirement, Lois continued her work as an educator, traveling around the U.S., holding nature camps in each of her grandchildren's home states. She used her later years to explore and camp in 49 states with her best friend, Shirley Parker. Although her love for science, animals and the outdoors were evident, her real passion was the hearts of her students. She used her in-depth knowledge, fearless leadership, and adventurous spirit to not only teach about nature and the world we live in, but also the Creator who made it. Her deep relationship with Jesus Christ drove the way she worked, lived, and loved. This, paired with her innate humor, wit, and tenacity, earned the love, friendship, and respect of all who knew her. She was famous for her no-nonsense attitude, love for White Trout Lake, fearless snake handling, unending generosity, and trumpeting voice. The strong matriarch of an ever growing family she led by example using all her skills to further the kingdom of God. She was happiest when her large family would cram into a living room we long outgrew and sing hymns and worship together. She leaves behind a legacy of faith and love that will be carried on by her family. She is survived by her three children and their spouses, Cal and Janet Callen, Leslie and Dan Edwards, and Kris Callen; along with 20 grandchildren, their spouses; and 22 great-grandchildren. There will be a memorial service for Lois this Monday, October 19, 2020 at White Trout Lake, 9905 Callen Drive, Tampa, FL 33618. In case of rain it will be at Christ Central Presbyterian Church, 6202 N. Himes Ave, Tampa, FL 33614. Blount & Curry Carrollwood www.BlountCurryCarrollwood.com