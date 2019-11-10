DuBRIAN, Lois Jean 80, passed away while on vacation. She was a well-known real estate broker in Pasco County. She was preceded in death by her brother, George Hinkson. She is survived by her children, Susan Evans, James Johnson Jr., Mark Loren Dargusch, and David Hulburt; many grandchildren and great-grandchil- dren. We will be having a Celebration of Life at 10830 Brookhaven Dr., New Port Richey on Saturday, November 16, 2-5 pm. All are welcome to attend. We are still looking for Mark Loren Dargusch.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 10, 2019