83, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019. Colonel Murray was born September 5, 1935 in Clifton Springs, New York to Irene and Ralph Murray. Following graduation from high school, Lois entered the Rochester General Hospital School of Nursing in Rochester, NY and graduated in 1958. She worked for 10 years as a registered nurse at Rochester General Hospital before deciding to enter the United States Air Force. She was commissioned as a First Lieutenant and reported for active duty in February 1969. Her first duty assignment was Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland. She was selected to attend the Flight Nurse School at Brooks AFB, TX in January 1970. Following graduation she received orders for the 57th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, Clark AB, Pl to fly Aeromedical Evacuation missions into various Republic of Vietnam Air Bases to bring the wounded and sick service members who required advanced care to larger military medical facilities, both in the Far East and the United States. Colonel Murray's other military assignments included Bitburg AB, Germany and several stateside bases in various staff nurse and administrative positions. Lois' last assignment was as the Assistant Chief Nurse at the USAF Medical Center, Kessler AFB, MS. She retired after 22 years of dedicated service in June 1991.



Throughout Lois' military career, she continued her professional and military education. Through the Air Force Institute of Technology, she attended Texas Christian University, Fort Worth, TX graduating in 1977 with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. In 1983 Colonel Murray graduated with her Master of Science in Nursing from the University of Colorado, CO. She completed Air War College and Air Command and Staff College in seminar. Additionally, she attended Air Force Recruiting Officers School and Academic Instructor School. Colonel Murray's major military decorations include the Meritorious Medal with 1 device, Air Medal with 1 device, Commendation Medal, National Defense medal with 1 device, Vietnam Service Medal with 5 devices, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm, and the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Ribbon with 1 device, Flight Nurse Wings and the AF Chief Nurse Badge.



Upon retirement, Lois and her brother, Lawrence, lived in River Hills Country Club, Valrico, FL. She learned to play golf and became and an avid golfer. She was one of the founders of the local Women's Golf Association at River Hills and over 25 years at various times, she held every office in the organization. Lois formed many friendships in her neighborhood and at the golf club. Sadly, this honorable lady developed Alzheimer's which eventually took her life. Lois' lifelong friends, both military and civilian, will cherish their many fond memories of Lois. Locally, there will be a celebration of life at River Hills Country Club July 19 at 11:30 am. Patrick Funeral Home, 26 West Main Street, Clifton Springs, NY are handling the services in Clifton Springs with burial on July 25 in Riverview Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be made at



In remembrance of Lois, donations may be made at , PO Box 768517, Topeka Kansas 66675-8517.



