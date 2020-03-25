GILLEY, Lois 78, of Plant City, went home to be with the Lord March 22, 2020. She is predeceased by her only child, Gene Gilley. She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Burnie Gilley; two sisters; and many nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held Wednesday, March 25, 2020 6-8 pm, at Wells Memorial Funeral Home, 1903 W. Reynolds Street, Plant City. A graveside service will be held Thursday, March 26, 2020 beginning 10 am, at Hopewell Memorial Gardens, Plant City, FL.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 25, 2020