LaFONTAINE, Lois
77, of Valrico, passed away February 26, 2019. Lois dearly loved her husband, adored her children, and was a devoted grandmother; she was the glue that kept them all together. Lois enjoyed dancing, cards, playing golf, motorcycling, and nice cold beer. She is preceded in death by her parents, Luella and John Hall; and sister, Sheron Dooling. Lois is survived by her loving family; husband of 57 years, Lee LaFontaine, Navy veteran; children, Joy Ann (Daniel) Cooke, William John (Kim) LaFontaine, Marcia Jeanne (Gerald) Gray, Kristine Lee LaFontaine, and Daniel Leon LaFontaine; 11 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren. She will be inurned at Florida National Cemetery. A memorial at AMVET's Post 44 will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to Life Path Hospice of Hillsborough would be greatly appreciated.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 6, 2019