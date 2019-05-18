Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois Laughner (Trimble) SULLIVAN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SULLIVAN, Lois Laughner



(Trimble) 95, of Fitzwilliam, NH died Monday April 29, 2019 after a period of declining health. Born in McKeesport, PA to Ted and Jean Trimble, her family moved to St. Petersburg when she was two. She resided there for much of the next 40 years, relocating to New Hampshire in 1970. She was part of the St. Petersburg High School class of 1941. During WWII Lois worked for Walt Disney Productions in Los Angeles CA, as well as the Hollywood Canteen. She was a member of St. Petersburg's USO Bomb-a-dears. In 1946 she married Paul A. Laughner, son of Aymer Vinoy Laughner, owner of the Vinoy Park Hotel; Paul died in 1994. She is survived by their four children, Lynda L. Kohlenberg of Fitzwilliam, NH, Paul Aymer Laughner Jr. of Richmond NH, Aymer Vinoy Laughner II of Francestown, NH and his wife, Carol, and Niles James Laughner of St. Petersburg, FL and his partner, Tara Pinard. She was devoted to her grandchildren, Shelley Burch, Elice Laughner Morgenson, Georgia Laughner and Perry Laughner. In 1996 she married Col. Charles H. Sullivan, USMC and enjoyed several wonderful years with him before his death in 2002. She divided her time between Florida and New Hampshire, and had many friends in both places. Susan Roney, a close family friend, was one of Lois' companions in her last years. Memberships included the St. Petersburg Yacht Club, St. Petersburg Junior League, and many other organizations. A memorial service will be held in Fitzwilliam, NH at a later date. Donations to Hospice are appreciated.

SULLIVAN, Lois Laughner(Trimble) 95, of Fitzwilliam, NH died Monday April 29, 2019 after a period of declining health. Born in McKeesport, PA to Ted and Jean Trimble, her family moved to St. Petersburg when she was two. She resided there for much of the next 40 years, relocating to New Hampshire in 1970. She was part of the St. Petersburg High School class of 1941. During WWII Lois worked for Walt Disney Productions in Los Angeles CA, as well as the Hollywood Canteen. She was a member of St. Petersburg's USO Bomb-a-dears. In 1946 she married Paul A. Laughner, son of Aymer Vinoy Laughner, owner of the Vinoy Park Hotel; Paul died in 1994. She is survived by their four children, Lynda L. Kohlenberg of Fitzwilliam, NH, Paul Aymer Laughner Jr. of Richmond NH, Aymer Vinoy Laughner II of Francestown, NH and his wife, Carol, and Niles James Laughner of St. Petersburg, FL and his partner, Tara Pinard. She was devoted to her grandchildren, Shelley Burch, Elice Laughner Morgenson, Georgia Laughner and Perry Laughner. In 1996 she married Col. Charles H. Sullivan, USMC and enjoyed several wonderful years with him before his death in 2002. She divided her time between Florida and New Hampshire, and had many friends in both places. Susan Roney, a close family friend, was one of Lois' companions in her last years. Memberships included the St. Petersburg Yacht Club, St. Petersburg Junior League, and many other organizations. A memorial service will be held in Fitzwilliam, NH at a later date. Donations to Hospice are appreciated. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close