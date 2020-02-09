LINK, Lois 91, of Lutz, passed away at home Feb. 4, 2020. A native of Fairchance, PA, she had been a resident of Lutz in Pasco County for 20 years, moving from Pinellas County, where she was a resident for 50 years. She was an active member and officer of the Pinellas County Medical Auxiliary for 45 years and past president of the Widowed Persons Service of Pinellas County. She is predeceased by her husband, Dr. Robert J. Link. Survivors are children, Karen A. Neumann, Safety Harbor, FL, Kathy R. Piper, Safety Harbor, FL, Robert J. Link and Pamela, Dade City, FL, Richard A. Link and Debra, Winchester, CA, Lois's loving companion for over 30 years, James A. Berry; four grandchildren, Robin Link Fernando and Ravi, Katie Link, Lew Piper, Ricky Link, and several wonderful nieces and nephews. Private burial, family only at Trinity Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, Lois requested memorial donations to the and the American Diabetes Association.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 9, 2020