MALLRICH, Lois M. "Dean"
88, of Sun City Center, FL, passed away April 28, 2019. Lois was an active member of The United Methodist Church of Sun City Center, and a resident of Freedom Plaza. She is preceded in death by her husband, Victor E. Mallrich. Lois is survived by her loving family; children, Donna Weixler-Emerick, Alan Kemp (Theresa), Vicki Sandler (Jeff), Jaimi Anke, and Jim Mallrich McDonald (Kim); sister, Edith Teague; eight grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. There will be a memorial service on Friday May 10, 2019 at 10 am, at The United Methodist Church of Sun City Center. She will be laid to rest at Cave Hill Cemetery in Louisville, KY.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 8, 2019