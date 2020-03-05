SAMPSON, Lois Marie Cole passed away February 5, 2020 in Low Moor, VA at the age of 91 She is survived by her son, Scott Sampson of Covington, VA and daughter, Lora Sampson Smith of Broadway, VA. She leaves behind five grandchildren, and two great-granddaugh- ters. She was predeceased by her husband, Bobby Lee Sampson; son, Chris Sampson. She also leaves behind her close friends and adopted "daughters" Tami Philips of Tampa, FL and Cecily Pola of Monrovia, CA. Lois was born in Charleston, West Virginia. She held several mortgage banking positions and the last management position brought her to Tampa where she retired. A memorial service for Lois will be held Sunday, March 8, 11 am, at First Presbyterian Church, 412 Zack St, Tampa, FL 33602. In lieu of flowers, please consider making contributions to a pet rescue group or in her honor.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2020