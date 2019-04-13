Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois Marie STYLES. View Sign

STYLES, Lois Marie



91, passed away peacefully on March 30, 2019 at home. She was predeceased by her husband, Herb (Bud) Styles and son, John Styles. She is survived by her son, Alan Styles (Barbara); daughter, Mary Mullins (Gerald); and daughter-in-law, Debby Styles. Also surviving are her brothers, Jerry Segur, Rick Segur and sister, Sandi Kash. She was a fabulous grandmother to eight grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. She left many surviving cousins, nieces and nephews. She loved people and was loved by all. She worked at Prestige Laundry and Cleaners and retired at the age of 80. She then joined the Town 'n' Country Senior Center where she made many great friends. Her favorite activity was bingo and Friday movies. Along with those activities, she was also an avid reader. At her request, there will be no memorial service. Donations may be made to LifePath Hospice.

