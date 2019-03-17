Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois Marlene LARSON. View Sign

LARSON, Lois Marlene



76, of Land O' Lakes, passed away March 13, 2019. Marlene was born in Greensburg, PA to Alfred and Lois Erickson September 2, 1942. She went to school at Nyack Missionary College in Nyack, New York and Geneva College in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania. She married Eric Larson April 12, 1974 in Tampa, Florida. She worked as a teacher in Indonesia, Pennsylvania, and at Temple Heights Christian School in Tampa. After retiring she volunteered at University Community Hospital for sixteen years and was president of the volunteer auxiliary. Marlene is preceded in death by her parents. Marlene is survived by her husband, Eric Larson; son, Matthew Larson (Erin); daughter, Beth Coryea (Matthew); son, Matthew Strait (Nicole); sister, Lynn Kreider (Larry); grandchildren, Kody Larson (Aja), Kayla Sterling (Nickoy), Megan Larson, Hunter Larson, Trevor Larson, Shelby Larson, Landon Strait, Abigail Strait; and great-grandchild, Theodore Larson. A visitation will be held Monday, March 18, 2019 from 5-7 pm at the Blount & Curry Funeral Home- Carrollwood Chapel, 3207 W. Bearss Ave., Tampa, Florida 33618. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 19, 2019 with a visitation at 10 am, followed by a funeral service at 11 am at Idlewild Baptist Church, 18333 Exciting Idlewild Baptist Church, Lutz, Florida 33548, with the Pastor Steve Kirby and Pastor Joseph Davis officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens cemetery.

LARSON, Lois Marlene76, of Land O' Lakes, passed away March 13, 2019. Marlene was born in Greensburg, PA to Alfred and Lois Erickson September 2, 1942. She went to school at Nyack Missionary College in Nyack, New York and Geneva College in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania. She married Eric Larson April 12, 1974 in Tampa, Florida. She worked as a teacher in Indonesia, Pennsylvania, and at Temple Heights Christian School in Tampa. After retiring she volunteered at University Community Hospital for sixteen years and was president of the volunteer auxiliary. Marlene is preceded in death by her parents. Marlene is survived by her husband, Eric Larson; son, Matthew Larson (Erin); daughter, Beth Coryea (Matthew); son, Matthew Strait (Nicole); sister, Lynn Kreider (Larry); grandchildren, Kody Larson (Aja), Kayla Sterling (Nickoy), Megan Larson, Hunter Larson, Trevor Larson, Shelby Larson, Landon Strait, Abigail Strait; and great-grandchild, Theodore Larson. A visitation will be held Monday, March 18, 2019 from 5-7 pm at the Blount & Curry Funeral Home- Carrollwood Chapel, 3207 W. Bearss Ave., Tampa, Florida 33618. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 19, 2019 with a visitation at 10 am, followed by a funeral service at 11 am at Idlewild Baptist Church, 18333 Exciting Idlewild Baptist Church, Lutz, Florida 33548, with the Pastor Steve Kirby and Pastor Joseph Davis officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens cemetery. BlountCurryCarrollwood.com to express online condolences. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Carrollwood

Send Flowers Return to today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close