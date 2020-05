MIELE, Lois K. 96, of Clearwater, FL passed away at home with her family beside her. She was born in Newark, NJ and moved to this area in 1959 from Irvington, NJ. Lois is preceded in death by her husband, William in 1972; and is survived by three sons, William (Kitty), Wayne, Douglas (Donna); three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. www.MossFeasterClearwater.com