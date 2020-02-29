Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois MINER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MINER, Lois Brower 88, loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother went into the arms of Jesus Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. Lois was born May 29, 1931 in Philadelphia, PA to Betty Wheitsel and Edgar Brower and moved to St. Petersburg in 1942. Lois graduated from St. Petersburg High School in 1949 and worked in the banking industry. She married James Miner in 1955 and had three children, Debbie Risteyn (Rick), Sandi Moffat (Ken), and James Miner (Kelly). She later worked for and retired from Electric Fuels Corp/Florida Progress. She was an active member of her church, a dedicated prayer warrior, and passionate about teaching Sunday School to PK/K children, which she did for over 60 years up until her death. She enjoyed gardening, card games (she was quite the card shark, as many of you know), attending her grandchildren's sporting events and spending time with family and friends. She was loved and adored by everyone whose lives touched hers. Lois will be remembered for her gentle spirit, loving heart, and strong faith in the Lord and all His promises. She is survived by her three children and their spouses; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and two nieces, all blessed by her kindness and compassion. Celebration of Life service will be Sunday March 1, 4 pm at First United Methodist Church, Pinellas Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Children's Ministry at FUMC of Pinellas Park, 9025 49th St N., Pinellas Park, FL 33782.

