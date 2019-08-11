MORGAN, Lois Jane (Moccia) Lois Jane (Moccia) Morgan was born on July 8, 1927 in Jacksonville, FL to Louis J. Moccia, a proud Italian father, and Evolyn V. (Hardy) Moccia, a loving mother and noted Florida artist. Lois was the first granddaughter of Italian immigrants, Pietro Moccia and Assunta (D'Amato) Moccia. In August 1945, Lois married Edmond M. Trespacz of West Warren, MA, and remained his wife until Edmond's death in 1973. She is survived by a son Randall L. Trespacz and his husband Aaron J. Paul of Washington, DC, a son Barry M. Trespacz of Weymouth, MA, and a daughter Terri J. Seever of Petoskey, MI, along with many cousins in Jacksonville, FL and relatives in Mogliano, Italy. Dancing was a passion throughout her entire life. In her early years, she was an accomplished tap dancer in Jacksonville with a stage name of "Odette" and billed as "95 pounds of dancing dynamite." It was while performing for the USO in Jacksonville that she met her future husband, Edmond Trespacz. Years later, with a desire to keep dancing, Lois met her second husband, Henry C. Morgan at a ballroom dance hall in Massachusetts. They were married in 1981 and moved to Palm Harbor, FL in 1983. Together they were recognized as a fabulous dancing duo until his death in 2006. Lois continued dancing and frequented local dance venues up to three times a week while continuing to impress attendees with her amazing swing dancing abilities. Dancing continued to be her passion until the end of her life. A memorial Mass will be said at All Saints Church, 2801 Curlew Rd, Palm Harbor, FL at 8 AM on August 23, 2019. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Suncoast Hospice (SuncoastHospice.org) in her name. www.curlewhills.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 11, 2019