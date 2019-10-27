PRICE, Lois M. "Sue" 90, of Clearwater passed away on October 18, 2019. Born in West Virginia, she moved to FL in 1949. The daughter of Maxey and Bessie Mullins, she was divorced from Fred Price. She became an RN at 57 and worked for Morton Plant until 70. She had a passion for dancing and was a long-standing member of Skycrest Baptist Church. She is survived by her four children, Ron, Connie, Bobby, and Tanya; her two grandchildren, Portia and Jacob; and one great-grandson, Cole. Donations may be made to Suncoast Hospice.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 27, 2019