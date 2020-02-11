REAM, Lois Ann age 61, passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020, with her family by her side. She was the daughter of Francis and Joan Braccio. Her siblings include Joe, Joanne, MaryJane, Robert (deceased), Michael, and Angela. She was born in Abington, PA and raised in Italy. She returned to the states with her family in 1971. She was a graduate of Boca Ciega High School and employee of Sears for 38 years. Lois is survived by her husband, David Ream; daughter, April Brandt; sons, Christopher and Ryan Ream; and four grandsons, Trey, Owen, Domonic, and Riley. A private service for family will be held at a later date.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 11, 2020