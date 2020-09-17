Lois THIELING

THIELING, Lois E. (Novak) 88, passed away peacefully September 13, 2020 at Palm Garden Nursing Home in Clearwater, FL. Born August 3, 1932, in Washington, PA, to the late Clifford and Bertha Iams, Lois became a registered nurse in 1952 and served as a pediatric nurse for hospitals in Rochester, East Liverpool, OH, and Clearwater, FL. Lois was preceded in death by her second husband, John H. Thieling; her sister, Dorothy Mae Sollinger, and brother-in-law, Charles Sollinger. Lois will be sadly missed by her children, Frederick (Linda) Novak of Richardson, TX and Cathy Diane (Kenny) Capps of Wichita Falls, TX; her grandchildren, Jordan (Katie) Novak of Lewisville, TX and Justin (Amber) Novak of Wylie, TX; and her great-grandchildren, Benjamin, Preston, and Bella Lynn. A private memorial service will be held by the family where Lois's ashes will be scattered over her beloved waters off the coast of Florida. Arrangements were handled by National Cremation Society of Clearwater, FL.



