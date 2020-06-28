Lois Williams
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WILLIAMS, Lois G. 88, of Tampa, passed away, June 25, 2020. She is survived by daughters, Dottie Morris and Debbie Lail; granddaughters, Nichole and Danielle; great-granddaugh-ter, Jaylen; brother, Larry Smith of Ewing, Virginia. She was preceded in death by her husbandm, David J. Williams Jr.; parents, Walter and Minnie Smith and brother, Kyle Smith. Lois was known for her love of God, family and teaching. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Tampa for more than 50 years; she loved adventures with her family and taught school for 39 years. Funeral services will be 11 am, Tuesday, June 30, at First Baptist Church, 302 W. Kennedy Blvd. with visitation from 10:30 am until service time. Swilley Funeral Home 813-932-6157

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jun. 28 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Swilley Funeral Home
1602 W Waters Ave
Tampa, FL 33604
(813) 932-6157
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved