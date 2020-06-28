Lois Williams

WILLIAMS, Lois G. 88, of Tampa, passed away, June 25, 2020. She is survived by daughters, Dottie Morris and Debbie Lail; granddaughters, Nichole and Danielle; great-granddaugh-ter, Jaylen; brother, Larry Smith of Ewing, Virginia. She was preceded in death by her husbandm, David J. Williams Jr.; parents, Walter and Minnie Smith and brother, Kyle Smith. Lois was known for her love of God, family and teaching. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Tampa for more than 50 years; she loved adventures with her family and taught school for 39 years. Funeral services will be 11 am, Tuesday, June 30, at First Baptist Church, 302 W. Kennedy Blvd. with visitation from 10:30 am until service time. Swilley Funeral Home 813-932-6157



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store