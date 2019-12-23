FAUST, Lola J. 80, of Ruskin, FL, departed peacefully December 9, 2019, for Heaven to join her family and friends. She was born in Baltimore, MD, September 18, 1939. She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Norman and daughters, Diane and Kelly of Baltimore, MD. She was a member of Riverview Moose Chapter 1031 and Riverview Legion Auxiliary Post 148, and a life member of Riverview VFW Auxiliary Post 8108. She was also an Eagle Auxiliary Member Post 3171 since 1994 in Bradenton, FL. Norman thanks all who loved and cared for her, and Lifepath Hospice, who eased her on her final journey. May she rest in peace. Amen. Zipperer's Funeral Home

