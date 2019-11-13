ASHE, Lonnie Sr. 84, of Seffner, passed away November 3, 2019. Lonnie was a beloved father and grandfather. He proudly served served in the US Navy and retired from Sunbelt Crane Services after many years of working for them. He is preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Margaret Ashe. Lonnie is survived by his children, sons, Lonnie F. (Karen) Ashe, Jr. and Gerald A. (Andra) Ashe; his daughters, Janice Martin and Marlene (William) Stark; sister, Sadie Tuten; grandchildren, Jeffrey (Jess), Jarrett, Miranda, James; and great-granddaughter, Skylar. Serenity Meadows Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 13, 2019