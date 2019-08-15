Lonnie JONES

Obituary
JONES, Lonnie Sr. 82, of St. Petersburg, trans-itioned August 7, 2019. He is survived by his wife, MaeBell Jones; son, Cleveland Jones; sisters, Bernice, Anna, Cindy, and Christina Jones; brothers, Lee and Jessie Jones, Eddie Jones (Rita); three grandchildren; one great-grandchild; dear friend, Mary Small; other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Friday, 3-8 pm, with Funeral Saturday, August 17, 11 am, both services to be held at Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 15, 2019
