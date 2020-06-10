Lonnie PRINCE
PRINCE, Dr. Lonnie Gilbert 78, of St. Petersburg, Florida, passed away, Thursday June 4, 2020. Lonnie is survived by his sons, Cameron Prince and Tyler Prince; his daughters-in-law, Kenzie Prince and Trisha Prince; and his granddaughter, Kaitlin Prince. Lonnie graduated from the University of Missouri in 1968. He proudly worked as a dentist in Gladstone, Missouri for over 30 years. Lonnie loved all things water, from fishing to sailing on his boat. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends in St. Petersburg for the last 15 years.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jun. 10, 2020.
