SMITH, Lonnie
80, of Kenneth City, Florida went to be with the Lord Saturday, February 9, 2019. He was born October 19, 1938 in Uriah, Alabama. Preceding him in death were his father and mother, Robert D. Smith and Maggie G. Smith; his daughter, Linda M. Cordrey and son, John W. Cordrey. Faithful to the end, a loving and dedicated husband, devoted father leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 48 years, Betty Smith; his four children, Sandra Whitley, Lucinda M. Smith, Clarence A. Smith, and Kirby B. Smith; nine grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren as well as great-great-grandchildren; and his beloved Yorkie Milo. There will be a visitation at Sorensen Funeral Home 3180 30th Ave. N. Saturday, February 23, at 1 pm followed by a memorial service at 2 pm. Interment will follow the service at Sunnyside Cemetery 5300 19th St. N.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 17, 2019