DARCY, Loraine B.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Loraine B. DARCY.
94, passed away April 8, 2019. She was born September 14, 1924 in Winchendon, MA, to Eva and Napoleon Paul. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard. She is survived by her daughter, Belinda Darcy; a sister, Marion May; and nieces and nephews. She worked as a seamstress. She enjoyed bingo and watching sports. She will be sorely missed. Donations may be made Suncoast Hospice in lieu of flowers. Service to be held April 15, 2019, 1 pm, at Memorial Park.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 12, 2019