of St. Petersburg, passed Tuesday, March 26, 2019. She was a retired educator in the Pinellas County School System. She leaves to cherish her memory, son, Rev. Dr. Oliver (Tonya) Phipps; brother, Arnold Sherman; three grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday, April 5, 2019, 4-7 pm, wake 6-7 pm at New Congregational COG, 2101-9th Avenue South, where Funeral Services will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019, 1 pm.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 4, 2019
