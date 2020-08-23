Lorence Guilford

GUILFORD, Lorence H. 96, of Tampa, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020. He was born in Burlington, MIn June 15, 1924 to James and Viola Stuck Guilford, the fourth child in a family of fourteen. He is survived by his son, Larry, and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Patricia, who was the love of his life; his grandson, Lawrence Patrick; his parents, three brothers, and ten sisters. He graduated from Marshall High School, in Marshall MI, and entered WWII in 1943, He was injured in 1945 and spent the next year in hospitals overseas and in the US. After his discharge, he worked in the auto industry in the Detroit area, then with the board of education in Detroit for 29 years. He was very active in St. Mary's Catholic Church in Wayne and in other Catholic Churches in the Tampa Bay Area. He was also in the Knights of Columbus and was a fourth degree member. He moved to Lutz in 1980 and has resided at John Knox Village since 2006. There will be a gathering of family and friends September 9, 2020, from 6-8 pm at Hodges Family Funeral Home, at 11441 Hwy. 301 Dade City. Burial will take place at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL at a later date. The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to Make A Difference, Inc. at 12311 US Hwy. 301, Dade City, FL or at makeadifference.org
