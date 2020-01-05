MAGGARD, Lorene 85, of Dade City, Florida, passed away peacefully in her home January 2, 2020. She was born September 20, 1934 in Jenkins, KY. She is predeceased by her parents, Milburn and Mary Bell Mullins and her seven siblings. She is survived by her husband, Edward Grady "Sonny" Maggard Jr.; her children, Dale (Ann) Maggard and Randy (Colleen) Maggard; her six grandchildren, Adam (Kristi) Maggard, Matt (Dana) Maggard, Lee (Kristie) Maggard, Mark Maggard, Zach (Kristen) Maggard and Samantha (Kyle) Comey; and seven great-grandchildren with two on the way. On January 19, 2020, Lorene and Sonny would have celebrated 65 years of marriage. They met when they were 16 years old. Lorene was a strong, Southern Baptist woman who loved her family. Family will receive friends Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 at Hodges Family Funeral Home, 11441 US Highway 301, Dade City, FL 33525, 9:30 am, until service time at 10:30 am. Burial will follow in Chapel Hill Cemetery.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 5, 2020