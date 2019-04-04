PARIS OLIPHANT, Mother
Lorene 91, of St. Petersburg, FL, transitioned March 30, 2019. She was a faithful member of All Nations COGBY, EPC for over 60 years. She is held in loving memories by her daughters, Barbara Caldwell, Elder Sheretta Paris Newton, Pastor Inella Paris, Angela Paris-Redden (Leon), Carron Paris Thomas; grandsons, Steven Newton, Colin Joseph Jr.; sisters, Irene Whitley and Cheryl Blair (Jim); brothers, Willie Paul Tellis and Apostle Benjamin Gavins; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, godchildren, and friends. Homegoing service will be held on Saturday, April 6, at 11 am, All Nations COGBY, EPC. Visitation is on Friday, April 5, 3-5 pm, at Smith Funeral Home (727) 894-2266, with a Wake at 6 pm, at the church.
Smith Funeral Home
1534 18th Avenue South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
(727) 894-2266
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 4, 2019