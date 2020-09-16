Loreta HITCHCOCK

HITCHCOCK, Loreta "Rita" 79, of Hazel Green passed away September 11, 2020 surrounded by her family. She married Thomas "Tom" Hitchcock in 1971 and they lived in the Tampa area for 35 years before relocating to Hazel Green, Alabama. Rita is survived by her husband of 49 years, Thomas Hitchcock; her daughters, Debbie Wahl of Seattle, WA, Donna Castellano of Tampa, FL and Shannon Gibson (Jeff) of Petersburg, TN, Mona Moye of Summerton, SC; and son, Richard "Rick" (Teri) Hitchcock of Jacksonville, FL. She is also survived by her eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren; and her fur babies, Rosie and Copper. Rita loved to cook, was an avid bowler for many years, belonged to the Red Hats Society in Tampa and Order of the Eastern Star .A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 11 am at Spry Funeral Home in Huntsville, AL with visitation starting at 10 am. Family is asking for donations to Good Samaritan Hospice in Madison, AL or to any hospice organization of choice. A memorial service will also be held at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida at a later date. Goodbyes are not forever. They simply mean I'll miss you until we meet again. "Matthew 5:4 Blessed are they that mourn; for they shall be comforted"



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store