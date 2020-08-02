1/1
Loretha YATES
YATES, Loretha 93, of St. Petersburg, passed Friday, July 24, 2020. She is survived by her loving family; one son, Larry D. Jones (Linda); two daughters, JoAnn Glover (James), Loretta L. Lawrence; two brothers, Abram Yates (Doretha), James R. Yates (Odessa); one sister, Wylene Bailey; 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; two great- great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be announced at a later date. "A McRae Service "

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2020.
