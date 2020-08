Loretha YATES

Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Loretha's life story with friends and family

Share Loretha's life story with friends and family

YATES, Loretha 93, of St. Petersburg, passed Friday, July 24, 2020. She is survived by her loving family; one son, Larry D. Jones (Linda); two daughters, JoAnn Glover (James), Loretta L. Lawrence; two brothers, Abram Yates (Doretha), James R. Yates (Odessa); one sister, Wylene Bailey; 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; two great- great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be announced at a later date. "A McRae Service "



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store