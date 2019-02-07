Loretta Clare BUCHANAN

Obituary
Guest Book
  • "My sincerest condolences to the Buchanan Family for the..."
    - JKH/JW
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult..."
    - Tim Haught & the Staff of Haught Funeral Home

BUCHANAN, Loretta Clare

78, of Plant City, FL passed away January 31, 2019. A native of Trenton, New Jersey, she was preceded in death by her husband, Delbert "Terry" Buchanan. Survivors include daughter, Dina; sister, Evelyn; grandchildren, Chelsie (David), Charlette, Katie, Noelle. Loretta was a member of Northside Baptist Church, and the founder of the Bear Brigade. The family will receive friends and family February 12, 2019 at Northside Baptist Church in Plant City, 1-2 pm. Memorial Services will follow at 2 pm. Full Obituary at:

www.haught.care/notices/

Loretta-Buchanan
Funeral Home
Haught Funeral Home
708 Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard
Plant City, FL 33566
(813) 717-9300
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Feb. 7 to Feb. 10, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.