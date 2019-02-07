BUCHANAN, Loretta Clare
78, of Plant City, FL passed away January 31, 2019. A native of Trenton, New Jersey, she was preceded in death by her husband, Delbert "Terry" Buchanan. Survivors include daughter, Dina; sister, Evelyn; grandchildren, Chelsie (David), Charlette, Katie, Noelle. Loretta was a member of Northside Baptist Church, and the founder of the Bear Brigade. The family will receive friends and family February 12, 2019 at Northside Baptist Church in Plant City, 1-2 pm. Memorial Services will follow at 2 pm. Full Obituary at:
www.haught.care/notices/
Loretta-Buchanan
Haught Funeral Home
708 Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard
Plant City, FL 33566
(813) 717-9300
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Feb. 7 to Feb. 10, 2019