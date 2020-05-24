KING, Loretta M. "Lori" 90, of Largo, FL died on May 18, 2020. She joined her beloved Frank who went to his final resting place just nine days before. Lori was a loving wife and mother of four children and four grandchildren. She was born February 23, 1930 in the Bronx, New York to John and Margaret (Fitzpatrick) Willard. Her father worked on the Panama Canal and she spent her best teenage years there in Balboa, Panama leading an active life including sailing, baseball, and cycling. Lori and her sister, Joan delighted in the tropical climate and culture of Panama and nurtured lifelong friendships made there. Her family moved back to New York, she graduated from high school, and went to work in banking. She and Frank met in 1948 and were married on May 21, 1949. They later moved to Elmsford, NY living there until 1967, then moved into their dream home, built by Frank, in Mahopac, NY. The couple moved to Treasure Island, Florida in 1979 and moved to Largo in 1996. Lori moved to Cypress and Sabal Palms of Largo in 2016 due to declining health related to Alzheimer's. Lori was a wonderful mother, extraordinary grandmother, and caring friend, always encouraging and affirming the best in others. Frank and she were married 71 years. She is survived by two daughters, Carol Sloan of New York City (Sue) and Susan Klinkenberg (Jeff), of Waynesville, NC; and her son, Michael King of Largo, FL. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Patricia in 2006. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Lindsay King, Audrey King, Julie Klath, Daniel Klath; and eight nieces and nephews. Lori was a practicing Catholic with a strong faith throughout her life. She actively participated in the Panama Canal Society, volunteering and attending conferences and reunions. She was also a member of the Sandpipers Club in Largo. Lori found joy in her work in banking (customer service) in White Plains, NY and in bookkeeping for The Patent Trader Newspaper in Mt. Kisco, New York. She continued in her banking career after moving to Treasure Island. Neighbors, family and friends felt better after a talk with Lori and she had many "adopted" daughters and sons of all ages. Powered by her love of cooking, conversation, and entertaining, she threw great parties. Lori loved to help others, read, watch baseball, go shopping, attend concerts, go to the theatre, and travel. Her optimism and positivity inspired others. She was adventurous, independent, generous, loyal, honest, spiritual, compassionate, and kind. Lori sparkled with a remarkable vivaciousness and her light still shines brightly like a thousand dancing stars. A private service was held at Garden Sanctuary Cemetery, Seminole. A celebration of Lori and Frank's lives will be held at a later date due to CoVid19 guidelines. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Suncoast Hospice Foundation https://suncoasthospice.org. Arrangements were made under the direction of Garden Sanctuary Funeral Home, 7950 131st Street, Seminole, FL 33776 (727) 391-0121. www.gardensanctuaryfunerals.com
Published in Tampa Bay Times from May 24 to May 25, 2020.