Loretta ROBINSON-MILLER

ROBINSON-MILLER, Loretta (Ma Miller) 69 of St Petersburg, FL transitioned August 25, 2020. She is survived by her daughters, Gilda Durant (Hosea), Christine Thomas, Velma King (Ralfiel), Nakesha Tyson (Christopher); four brothers; three sisters; 15 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be Saturday, Sept 5, 2020 3 pm at Old West Florida Enrichment Center, 2344 Lake Bradford Rd., Tallahassee, Fl. 32310. Tillman Funeral Home in Monticello, FL. Lawson F.H. 727-623-9025
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Sep. 2, 2020.