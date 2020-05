McINTYRE, Lorna (Steele) of St. Petersburg, left us too soon on May 11, 2020. Born January 26, 1929 in Dedham, MA to John and Christine Steele, she led a rich and varied life as artist, businesswoman, and homemaker. Lorna discovered travel late in life, making friends everywhere she went. Her first marriage to William Oard ended in divorce, and she was preceded in death by her second husband, Robert McIntyre. She is survived by sons, Douglas and David Oard; brother, Robert Steele; and sister, Anne Conway.



