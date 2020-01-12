|
died on January 9, 2020. She was born on May 20, 1924, in Hammond, IN and moved to Chicago, IL, where she was raised. She moved to Florida in 1965. She was a founding member of Light of Christ Catholic Church where she became a Eucharistic Minister. Lorraine loved bringing communion to the sick and home-bound, and continued doing so well into her 90s. She is survived by her daughter, Lynn Watkins and companion, John Llauget; grandchildren, Anthony (Tammy) Watkins and Jacqueline Watkins; great- grandchildren, Jeffery, Alyssa, and Tyler Watkins; and her beloved dog, Brownie.
Sylvan Abbey Funeral Home SylvanAbbey.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 12, 2020