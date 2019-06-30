AUSTIN, Lorraine
83, of Safety Harbor, passed away peacefully on June 23, 2019. Lorraine is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Richard; beloved daughter, Julie; daughter-in-law, Melinda; six grandchildren and her cherished dog, Rosie. Lorraine loved animals and would spend time each day watching and feeding the wildlife in her backyard. A Celebration of Life to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to an animal shelter of your choice in her memory.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from June 30 to July 1, 2019