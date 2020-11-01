1/1
Lorraine Bozich
BOZICH, Lorraine E. (Schildknecht) 89, of St Petersburg, passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Arden Courts of Seminole. She came here as a child from her native Brooklyn, NY. She was a graduate of SPJC and worked at St. Petersburg Federal Savings and Loan before becoming a fulltime homemaker. Lorraine volunteered at All Children's Hospital for 38 years, spending approximately 5,800 hours holding and loving many of St. Petersburg's youngest citizens. Babies were her passion. Lorraine was honored in 2009 by being chosen to represent the volunteers for the ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the opening of the new All Children's Hospital. Lorraine also served her community for many years as a poll worker for Pinellas County. She enjoyed traveling extensively with her husband, Ray, enjoying countless cruises and many trips to Hawaii. Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Ray; her brother, George Schildknecht; and her grandson, Tony Bozich. She is survived by children, Vicky Stewart, Gary (Betsy) Bozich, and Sharon (John) Kelly; grandchildren, Kevin, Kyle (Hyacinth), and Kristen (Pete Dunphy) Stewart; Rachel and Tanner Bozich; Christopher Kelly; step granddaughter, Kelly (Joe) Toppa and step great-grandson, JJ Toppa. A visitation will be held at Anderson McQueen Funeral Home, 2201 Dr. MLK Street North, Thursday, November 5, from 4-6 pm followed by a Celebration of Life at 6 pm. For those who desire, donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Alzheimer's Association by visiting their website. Please visit www.andersonmcqueen.com to offer a condolence to the family.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 1, 2020.
