CRABB, Lorraine Boleyn was born in Waterloo, IA March 9, 1940 and died Jan. 12, 2020 at age 79. She was prede-ceased by husband, Archie; brothers, Robert and Donald; and grandson, Ryan L'Homme. She is survived by four daughters, Teri L'Homme (husband Char-les), Laura Farrar (husband Brent), Sam Jewell (husband John), Tracy Colley (husband Larry). She is survived by granddaughters, Cortney Meeusen and Katie Farrar; great-grandchildren, Mackenzie and Eli; and several step grandchildren and step great grandchildren. Lorraine graduated Brandon High in 1958. In 1978 she, Archie and mother Marcy opened Rainbow Engraving and in business until sold in 2016. She was very active in the Brandon community, Brandon Elks, Chamber of Commerce, and sponsorships with NBLL and Brandon Leaguerettes. She will be forever remembered for her bare feet and crab collection and to many as "Mama Rainbow". No services held at her request. Her remains were cremated and reunited with the love of her life Archie Crabb on February 22, 2020 surrounded by family.

