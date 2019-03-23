CREWS, Lorraine
89, of Port Richey, FL passed peacefully in Hospice Care, March 20, 2019. She was born in Plattsburgh, New York and came here 36 years ago from Lower Matecumbe, Florida Keys. She was a registered nurse for Community Hospital of New Port Richey. She served in the U.S. Air Force Nurse Corps during Korea. She was a member of our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, New Port Richey. Survivors include her sister, Geri Buckley, New York; nieces, Judy R. Parker and Catharina C. Raynes; great-nieces, Joi Nutting (Mike), Amanda Parker, and Chloe Raynes; great-great-nephews, Jake, Jess, and Jordan Nutting. Visitation will be held at Faupel Funeral Home in Port Richey, Monday, March 25 at 9:30 am and Service to follow at 10:30 am.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 23, 2019