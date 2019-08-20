DENNIES, Lorraine C. passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019. She is survived by her four children, George R. Olk, Dawn M. Olk, Arthur L. Dennies Jr., and Thomas L. Dennies; 12 grandchildren and two great- grandchildren. She retired from Bayfront Medical Center in the mid 90s as an LPN II. She worked diligently with paraplegics in the Rehab Department. Lorraine was also honored as employee of the year while at Bayfront. Her presence here will surely be missed, but we know she is now reunited with the love of her life, our dad, Arthur L. Dennies Sr.

