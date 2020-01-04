DOTEN, Lorraine "Raine" 81, passed away on December 29, 2019. Raine was born in Rhode Island and moved to Florida shortly after graduating Nursing School. She was a Nurse at St. Joseph's Hospital for over 30 years. Preceded in death by her husband Everett C. (Dody) Doten, II and son, John; she is survived by her sons, Everett III and Christopher of Tampa and granddaughter, Danielle. She was a devoted Mother and Grandmother who will be greatly missed by all of her family. Gonzalez Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 4, 2020