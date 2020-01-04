Lorraine Doten

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorraine Doten.
Service Information
Gonzalez Funeral Home
7209 North Dale Mabry Highway
Tampa, FL
33614
(813)-931-1833
Obituary
Send Flowers

DOTEN, Lorraine "Raine" 81, passed away on December 29, 2019. Raine was born in Rhode Island and moved to Florida shortly after graduating Nursing School. She was a Nurse at St. Joseph's Hospital for over 30 years. Preceded in death by her husband Everett C. (Dody) Doten, II and son, John; she is survived by her sons, Everett III and Christopher of Tampa and granddaughter, Danielle. She was a devoted Mother and Grandmother who will be greatly missed by all of her family. Gonzalez Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 4, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Tampa, FL   (813) 931-1833
funeral home direction icon