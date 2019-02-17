Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorraine E. KLEMME. View Sign

KLEMME, Lorraine E.



passed away peacefully with her children by her side, February 13, 2019 at the age of 93. She was a Tampa native and lifelong resident of Tampa, and a member of Idlewild Baptist Church. Lorraine was a devoted wife and loving mother and grandmother who never hesitated to tell anyone that her three children were so precious to her. Family and friends will remember her kind and gentle nature. She and husband, Charles, spent summers at their cabin in the North Carolina mountains. She cherished times at the beach, enjoyed gardening, traveling with family, and was a fantastic cook. Lorraine personified Southern charm and grace and was loved by all who knew her and will be deeply missed. She leaves us with many wonderful memories. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 71 years, Charles W. Klemme Sr. She is survived by her loving children; daughters, Charlene Austin (Henry), Karen Farley (Ken); son, Charles Klemme Jr. (Janet); and beloved brother, William Brinson. She has five grandchildren, Scott Austin, Brandi Klemme, Tracy Klemme, Angela Geiger, and Deitra Helton; eight great-grandchildren, Jake, Noah, Nathan, Ahmya, Haley, Bryan, Justin, Jeffrey; and three great-great-grandchildren, Miley, Leeam, and Alana. Funeral Service will take place Monday, February 18, 2019, 2 pm, at Garden of Memories Funeral Home, 4207 E. Lake Avenue, Tampa, FL. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.

Garden Of Memories Funeral Home

