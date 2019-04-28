Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorraine Ethel (Pankow) Jones. View Sign Service Information Hodges Family Funeral Home - Dade City 14046 5th Street Dade City , FL 33525 (352)-567-0000 Send Flowers Obituary

JONES, Mrs. Lorraine Ethel (Pankow)



75, the Lord has called his angel home on April 23, 2019. Lorraine was the beloved wife of William (Bill) for over 47 years. She is survived by her children, Barbara and Linda; her grandchild, Lance Saunders; her brothers, Ronnie (Linda) Pankow and John (Joann) Pankow; stepmother, Alice Pankow and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Donna Faye; her parents, Michael Pankow and Ethel Bouvier; her in law parents, Bill and Ruth Pass. Lorraine was a devoted wife and beloved mother who will be greatly missed. Lorraine was born in April 1944 in East Orange, New Jersey and moved to Florida in the late 60's where she met and married Bill in 1972. She was his true love and soul mate. Together they had three beautiful daughters. She supported him during his 28 years in the US Navy until retiring to Zephyrhills, Florida in 1994. Family will receive family and friends from 11 am-12 pm on May 4 at Hodges Family Funeral Home, Hwy 301 Dade City location, with a service immediately following. Burial will take place at Chapel Hill Gardens.



Hodges Family Funeral Home



www.hodgesfuneralhome.com

JONES, Mrs. Lorraine Ethel (Pankow)75, the Lord has called his angel home on April 23, 2019. Lorraine was the beloved wife of William (Bill) for over 47 years. She is survived by her children, Barbara and Linda; her grandchild, Lance Saunders; her brothers, Ronnie (Linda) Pankow and John (Joann) Pankow; stepmother, Alice Pankow and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Donna Faye; her parents, Michael Pankow and Ethel Bouvier; her in law parents, Bill and Ruth Pass. Lorraine was a devoted wife and beloved mother who will be greatly missed. Lorraine was born in April 1944 in East Orange, New Jersey and moved to Florida in the late 60's where she met and married Bill in 1972. She was his true love and soul mate. Together they had three beautiful daughters. She supported him during his 28 years in the US Navy until retiring to Zephyrhills, Florida in 1994. Family will receive family and friends from 11 am-12 pm on May 4 at Hodges Family Funeral Home, Hwy 301 Dade City location, with a service immediately following. Burial will take place at Chapel Hill Gardens.Hodges Family Funeral Home Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close