GOLDSMITH, Lorraine R. 94, passed away peacefully November 6, 2019. Lorraine lived a life full of family and friends, her most treasured gifts. She was born October 27, 1925, in Flushing, New York, and in the mid-1950s moved to St. Petersburg, Florida, where she became a part of the community as a wonderful wife, mother, friend, and caretaker. She is predeceased by her beloved husband, Leo. Lorraine is survived by her three loving children, Lenore Goldsmith, Janice Murphy (Ed), and Glen Goldsmith (Rita). "Grammy" is also survived by her four adoring grandchildren, Erica Murphy Brown (Steven), Lauren Murphy, Daniel Goldsmith (Day), Kimberly deMontfort (Brian); three beautiful great-grandsons, Troy and Trent Goldsmith and Alexander Brown, and is predeceased by two great-grandsons, Theodore Brown and Sawyer deMontfort. "Aunt Lorraine" is also survived by many wonderful relatives and fortunate friends. A memorial service will be held at Bay Pines National Cemetery Administration Building Monday, November 18, 2019, at 1 pm with a gathering to follow at the Goldsmith home in Kenneth City. In lieu of flowers, a memorial gift in Lorraine's honor may be sent to a support group she cherished (Please send to: Patty Mahood c/o Lorraine Goldsmith 9883 Lake Seminole Dr. W., Largo, FL, 33771).

