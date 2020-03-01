Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorraine HAWKINS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HAWKINS, Lorraine Charlotte passed away peacefully in her home, Feb. 17, 2020 at Keystone Place in Land O' Lakes, FL. She was born July 7, 1944. Lorraine played the cello throughout her life, most recently with the North Port Orchestra. She volunteered her time as a member of the Warm Mineral Springs/Little Salt Springs Archeological Society and the Friends of Little Salt Springs, sharing their efforts with family and friends at every opportunity. Her love of animals was absolute. From the tiniest bird hatching outside her window to the bobcat prowling around her backyard, the welfare of all animals was her passion. Lorraine is survived by her sister; two daughters; and a son. She also leaves behind seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of her life will be held March 21, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tabby's Place: A Cat Sanctuary or The Humane Society.

HAWKINS, Lorraine Charlotte passed away peacefully in her home, Feb. 17, 2020 at Keystone Place in Land O' Lakes, FL. She was born July 7, 1944. Lorraine played the cello throughout her life, most recently with the North Port Orchestra. She volunteered her time as a member of the Warm Mineral Springs/Little Salt Springs Archeological Society and the Friends of Little Salt Springs, sharing their efforts with family and friends at every opportunity. Her love of animals was absolute. From the tiniest bird hatching outside her window to the bobcat prowling around her backyard, the welfare of all animals was her passion. Lorraine is survived by her sister; two daughters; and a son. She also leaves behind seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of her life will be held March 21, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tabby's Place: A Cat Sanctuary or The Humane Society. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 1, 2020

